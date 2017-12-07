Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores team-high 27 points
Oladipo scored 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 98-96 win over Chicago.
Overall, Oladipo's offensive game has finally opened up. Wednesday's stat line is a small sample of how the guard has taken advantage of his leading role in Indiana. Oladipo's 20 shots were in keeping with his career-high average of 17.5 shots per game. As a result, his increased offensive opportunities have led Oladipo to set career-highs in field goal (48.3 percent) and three point (43.7 percent) percentages this season. In the end, Oladipo's 23.2 points per game are the result of a player coming into his own.
