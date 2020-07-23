Oladipo (knee) will scrimmage against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Oladipo's knee is feeling healthy enough for him to play during Indiana's first exhibition. It's unlikely he'll play a full complement of minutes, but we should get some idea of the condition that he's in. It remains unclear if Oladipo will participate in the resumed season when seeding games begin.
