Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Sees minutes capped in loss
Oladipo posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots in 21 minutes during Friday's 92-73 loss to the Raptors.
It was patently obvious that the Pacers decided to give their starters a rest as none of them saw more than 25 minutes. Oladipo contributed in every category and fared ok from a DFS standpoint, but this minutes reduction is a clear indication that the Pacers are going to limit their starters until playoff time. Don't expect much from Oladipo in Indiana's final two games.
