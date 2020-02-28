Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Serviceable line in victory
Oladipo amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Oladipo returned after missing the two previous games with a back concern. He has basically been a shadow of his former self as he continues to work his way back from a long-term injury. Those who drafted him simply need to hope he can build some sort of momentum as we head into the fantasy playoffs. He is unlikely to return value at this stage, barring a huge shift in his production.
