Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said Monday that he expects Oladipo (knee) to play in the team's scrimmages in Orlando starting this week, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Though Oladipo always intended to join the Pacers in Orlando and practice with the team ahead of the season restart, he initially ruled himself of playing in games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to concerns about a potential soft-tissue injury derailing the progress he's made from the surgery he required in January 2019 to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee. However, after feeling strong during the Pacers' initial practices in the bubble, Oladipo appears to have changed his tune and is now expected to suit up for the team when it resumes its season Aug. 1 versus the 76ers. Before Oladipo's status is established for the "seeding games," he'll presumably see how his knee responds to scrimmage work more than four months after he saw his last competitive action. Expect Oladipo to handle a limited minutes load Thursday in the team's first exhibition versus the Trail Blazers.