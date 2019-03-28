Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Sheds brace, crutches

Oladipo (knee) has progressed to walking without the assistance of a brace or crutches, per his Instagram page.

This is significant progress eight weeks out from Oladipo's surgery. His next step will be jogging and eventually running. More information should continue to emerge when he reaches certain milestones in his recovery.

