Oladipo tallied 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 32 minutes during a 106-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

After a disastrous shooting display Tuesday, Oladipo improved a bit as he shot 42.1 percent from the field in Thursday's loss. Despite the minor offensive struggles recently, he hasn't been lacking on the defensive end. Across the last five games, Oladipo is averaging an impressive 3.0 steals per game.