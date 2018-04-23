Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Significant shooting struggles in Game 4 loss
Oladipo managed 17 points (5-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Although his final line was solid overall, it very much belied the struggles that Oladipo experienced from the field for the second consecutive game. The 25-year-old shot 51.3 percent over the first two games of the series, but he drained just 10 of 35 attempts in Games 3 and 4. Oladipo did make serviceable contributions across other categories Sunday, but the Pacers will undoubtedly need him to be sharper on offense to have a chance of taking Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.
