Oladipo contributed 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes during a 126-106 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Oladipo continued his excellent play of late during the win as he scored at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. He is bringing some of his best play to close the season, with averages of 24.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting, 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers per game across the last five games.