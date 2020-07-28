Oladipo will start the Pacers' third and final scrimmage Tuesday against San Antonio.

Oladipo said he was going to wait to see how his knee responded after playing 28 minutes in the team's second scrimmage Sunday, and apparently it feels well enough for the guard to take part in the team's final tune-up before seeding games begin. Oladipo is yet to officially declare himself available for those games, but the fact that he's playing Tuesday is certainly a positive indication for the Pacers, who are already down Domantas Sabonis (foot).