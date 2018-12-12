Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting, has minutes limit

Oladipo (knee) will start Wednesday against the Bucks and has an undisclosed minutes limit, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

It seems the Pacers will ease Oladipo back into action, but it's unclear how many minutes the All-Star will be allotted. Aside from the game where he suffered his knee injury, Oladipo has played fewer than 30 minutes just once this season. It was the season opener against Memphis, and he posted 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.