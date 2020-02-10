Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting Monday

Oladipo will start Monday's game against Brooklyn, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Oladipo will be among the starters in his return from scheduled rest. Though he's been rusty since returning from a long stint on the injured list, Oladipo had his best game of the year Friday against Toronto, scoring 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field in the 115-106 loss. Look for the star guard to continue to make steady improvement as he gains comfort after nearly a full year away from game action.