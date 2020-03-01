Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting Saturday

Oladipo (ankle) is starting Saturday's game against Cleveland.

The 27-year-old was considered a game-time decision with a left ankle sprain, but it won't keep him off the court Saturday. Oladipo returned from a two-game absence Thursday against the Trail Blazers and had 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes