Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting Thursday vs. Blazers

Oladipo (back) will start Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Following a two-game absence, Oladipo will be re-inserted into the starting five. Across his five starts this season, he's averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 26.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories