Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stellar performance in victory Sunday
Oladipo had 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.
Oladipo bounced back after a poor performance on Friday, scoring 27 points to go with three steals in just 27 minutes. There is no need to go on and on about his outstanding season and let's just assume that a lot of his owners have fared very well in their respective leagues.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Sees minutes capped in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Solid all-around effort Thursday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: All around effort in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hot early and late in win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Generates team-high scoring total Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....