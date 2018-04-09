Oladipo had 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.

Oladipo bounced back after a poor performance on Friday, scoring 27 points to go with three steals in just 27 minutes. There is no need to go on and on about his outstanding season and let's just assume that a lot of his owners have fared very well in their respective leagues.