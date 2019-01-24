Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stretchered off floor Wednesday

Oladipo was stretchered off the floor during Wednesday's game against the Raptors after suffering a knee injury, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Oladipo suffered the injury when going up to deflect a pass Wednesday and collided with Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam. When down, the trainors immediately covered Oladipo's knee with a towel and brought out the stretcher, signifying that it is potentially a very serious injury. The Pacers should provide an update on Oladipo's status momentarily, but it's safe to say that he will not return to Wednesday's contest and further testing should provide clarity on a timetable for return.