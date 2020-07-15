Oladipo (knee) said Wednesday that there's a good chance he'll be able to play for the Pacers when the NBA season resumes, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports. "My body is feeling good," Oladipo said. "It was hard for me to assess where I was at. ... With corona and all of that, I couldn't really control it. There's a possibility I could play."

Oladipo went on to say that if his body continues to respond well to increased workouts, there's a "strong possibility" that he'll be able to take the floor at some point during the league's restart. This comes after Oladipo initially ruled himself out, citing concerns about the torn right quad tendon that kept him out of most of the start of the regular season. However, since arriving with the team in Orlando, Oladipo has practiced in full, and there's growing optimism that he'll eventually deem himself ready to play. Indiana plays its first of eight "seeding games" on Aug. 1 against Philadelphia.