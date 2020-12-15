Oladipo scored eight points (2-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Cavaliers.
Oladipo was more involved in the offense as compared to his first preseason contest, but his struggles from the field persisted. Across the two games, he has sunk just four of his 17 shots, including 2-for-10 from three-point range. While trade rumors persist, Oladipo should retain a prominent role so long as he remains in Indiana.
