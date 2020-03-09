Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles from field

Oladipo supplied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

While Oladipo's 33.3 percent mark from the field was disappointing, he was able to manage a season-high seven assists and finished with a plus-eight net rating in the win. While the 27-year-old, who's recently returned from a nearly year-long absence due to a knee injury, continues to show his rust, he's reached double figures in each of his past four appearances and is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes per game over that span.