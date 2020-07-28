Oladipo managed 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Spurs.

Oladipo (knee) finished with just two attempts at the charity stripe through three scrimmages, and it's unclear whether he will suit up once the official games begin. Even if Oladipo does end up playing, relying heavily on him for fantasy purposes might be a bit risky.