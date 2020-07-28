Oladipo managed 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Spurs.
Oladipo (knee) finished with just two attempts at the charity stripe through three scrimmages, and it's unclear whether he will suit up once the official games begin. Even if Oladipo does end up playing, relying heavily on him for fantasy purposes might be a bit risky.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Starting final scrimmage•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Waiting to see how knee responds•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 16, sinks four treys•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Subpar performance in scrimmage•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scrimmaging Thursday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Set for scrimmage work•