Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles versus Nets

Oladipo had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.

Oladipo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest and struggled to gain a rhythm. He has finished with more field-goal attempts than points in four of his six appearances thus far this season, and Wednesday's tilt versus the Bucks doesn't project as an appealing matchup for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories