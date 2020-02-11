Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles versus Nets
Oladipo had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.
Oladipo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest and struggled to gain a rhythm. He has finished with more field-goal attempts than points in four of his six appearances thus far this season, and Wednesday's tilt versus the Bucks doesn't project as an appealing matchup for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...