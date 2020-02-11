Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles versus Nets

Oladipo had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.

Oladipo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest and struggled to gain a rhythm. He has finished with more field-goal attempts than points in four of his six appearances thus far this season, and Wednesday's tilt versus the Bucks doesn't project as an appealing matchup for fantasy purposes.