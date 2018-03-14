Oladipo contributed 11 points (4-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in addition to four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the 76ers.

Oladipo led his team in field goal attempts by a hefty margin, but he endured a miserable shooting night and finished with his lowest scoring output of the season. The dynamic guard still filled the box score in useful fashion for fantasy owners, and his average of 23.6 points per game this season suggests he'll bounce back sooner rather than later in that category.