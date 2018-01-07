Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stuffs stat line in return from injury

Oladipo recorded 23 points (9-11 FF, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-86 win over the Bulls.

Oladipo managed to do a little bit of everything in 24 minutes on the floor Saturday and was a key factor in outscoring the Bulls 33-11 in the second quarter to effectively put the game away. Oladipo had no minutes restrictions but did play much less than he normally would. Either way, he showed no ill effects during this absolute thrashing of the Bulls. Barring any developments, Oladipo can now return to weekly lineups and every-day consideration in DFS formats.