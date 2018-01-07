Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stuffs stat line in return from injury
Oladipo recorded 23 points (9-11 FF, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-86 win over the Bulls.
Oladipo managed to do a little bit of everything in 24 minutes on the floor Saturday and was a key factor in outscoring the Bulls 33-11 in the second quarter to effectively put the game away. Oladipo had no minutes restrictions but did play much less than he normally would. Either way, he showed no ill effects during this absolute thrashing of the Bulls. Barring any developments, Oladipo can now return to weekly lineups and every-day consideration in DFS formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play with no minutes restriction•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Likely out through weekend•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...