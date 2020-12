Oladipo notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Oladipo was spectacular Saturday, playing the joint-fewest minutes among the Pacers' starters but ending as one of three players that surpassed the 20-point plateau. Oladipo has started the season with back-to-back 22-point performances, and he will try to extend his strong start to the year Sunday against the Celtics.