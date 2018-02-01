Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stymied in win Wednesday
Oladipo finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 victory over the Grizzlies.
Oladipo had a rough night Wednesday, turning the ball over seven times, tying a season-high. His scoring output was also one of his most modest games of the year, as the all-star will look to bounce back and produce more stats Friday against the Hornets.
