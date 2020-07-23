Oladipo posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage win over the Trail Blazers.

Oladipo was neither efficient as a scorer or playmaker (three turnovers) in his 19 minutes, but getting out on the court for competitive basketball is a major step in testing whether he's prepared to commit to the season's restart. We may learn about how he's feeling in the coming days, and Indiana's next scrimmage is Sunday against the Mavericks.