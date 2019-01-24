Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Suffers serious knee injury

Oladipo (knee) has suffered a serious knee injury Wednesday against the Raptors and will undergo an MRI, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is devastating news for Oladipo, who collided with Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam Wednesday, and needed to be stretchered off the court. By calling it a serious injury, it seems likely that Oladipo is headed for an extended absence which puts the remainder of this season, and possibly even some of next season, in jeopardy. He's set to undergo an MRI, which will confirm the injury and give a better idea of what the timetable to be. In Oladipo's absence, Tyreke Evans, Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott will likely all see increased roles.