Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes career-high seven steals in Monday's win
Oladipo exploded for 29 points (8-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine rebounds, seven steals, five assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-97 win over the Magic.
Oladipo finished with a career high in steals, this just days after he recorded a career high in rebounding (15 versus Pistons last Friday). His breakout campaign continues, and he has been the leading force of the Pacers' hot start. Oladipo and company now have a few days to rest before Friday's matchup with the Raptors.
