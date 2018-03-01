Oladipo produced 22 points (9-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six steals, five rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Hawks.

The Pacers lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Hawks. After a tough loss to Dallas, another loss to a team that is basically playing for draft picks is going to sting. Oladipo has shot the ball at 48.4 percent on the season, however, has only shot over 40 percent once in his last five outings. Despite this shooting slump, he continues to rack up the defensive stats, collecting 17 steals across those same five games. Continue to deploy him as normal, and hopefully, he will find his stroke sooner rather than later.