Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Swipes six steals in loss
Oladipo produced 22 points (9-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six steals, five rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Hawks.
The Pacers lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Hawks. After a tough loss to Dallas, another loss to a team that is basically playing for draft picks is going to sting. Oladipo has shot the ball at 48.4 percent on the season, however, has only shot over 40 percent once in his last five outings. Despite this shooting slump, he continues to rack up the defensive stats, collecting 17 steals across those same five games. Continue to deploy him as normal, and hopefully, he will find his stroke sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Chips in across the board•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Explodes for 35 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Game at New Orleans postponed•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...