Oladipo (eye) was taken to the hospital, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo was scratched in the eye during the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Heat and did not return. Now we know he was taken to the hospital during the game, so it appears the injury has the potential to be serious. With the hospital presumably out of the bubble, Oladipo's availability for Game 2 on Thursday is in question to say the least. Edmond Sumner started the second half for Oladipo in Game 1 and could be inserted into the starting five if Oladipo misses time.