Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Takes first steps since surgery
Oladipo (knee), wearing a heavy knee brace, has taken his first steps since undergoing surgery in late January, Yahoo Sports reports.
A video has surfaced of Oladipo walking around the three-point line in a gym, taking set shots. He's still a long way away from a full recovery, but this is an encouraging and tangible start to his rehab process. The Pacers were 25-11 in games Oladipo played in this season, and the 2017-18 Most Improved Player will look to come back strong next season.
