Oladipo recorded 22 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 loss to the Heat in Game 2.

Oladipo was able to score efficiently and lead the team in points, but he committed a problematic six turnovers to his four assists. Those turnovers tied a season high for Oladipo -- a mark he set earlier in the bubble, Aug. 8 against the Lakers.