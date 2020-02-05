Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: To start Wednesday

Oladipo will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Coach Nate McMillan is yet to officially reveal his lineup, but multiple Pacers writers have implied that Oladipo will make his return to the starting five in his fourth game back from injury. Oladipo has also been cleared to play around 28 minutes -- up from his previous restriction of 24 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories