Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Totals season-low 13 points Tuesday

Oladipo recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound across 26 minutes during a 107-83 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Oladipo's 13 points marked a season low. His performance came at least in part as a result of the game, which was a blowout from the first quarter forward. The 26 minutes Oladipo received marked his lowest minute total since opening night. He still provided a solid all-around line, however, despite the low scoring numbers.