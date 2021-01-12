Oladipo wouldn't commit to his status for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, though he appeared to suggest following Monday's loss to the Kings that he would likely rest for the second half of the Pacers' back-to-back set, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

MIchael characterized Oladipo as "doubtful" for Tuesday's contest after the swingman was cryptic in his response when asked if he would play against Golden State. The Pacers' official injury report will be released later Tuesday and ultimately provide more insight into which direction Oladipo is trending, but fantasy managers and DFS players should proceed with the expectation that he won't be suiting up. Oladipo previously sat out one half of the Pacers' lone other back-to-back set this season (Dec. 26 and 27), and he logged a season-high 37 minutes in Monday's loss. After a pair of down performances to close out last week, Oladipo bounced back nicely against the Kings, pouring in 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with four assists, three rebounds and a season-high six steals.