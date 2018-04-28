Oladipo had 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 334 minutes during Friday's 121-87 victory over Cleveland.

Oladipo was a man possessed Friday, erupting for his first career post-season triple-double. The Pacers were far to good for the Cavaliers, completely dominating in all aspects of the game. The series will now head back to Cleveland for a deciding Game Seven and Oladipo will look to continue his hot streak as the Pacers look to advance.