Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Undergoes successful surgery

Oladipo (knee) underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

The Pacers kept things brief in their official release, stating only that Oladipo is "expected to make a full recovery" and adding that "no timetable has been established." Given the severity of the injury, that's not overly surprising, but the prevailing belief is that Oladipo will face a lengthy recovery process that could carry into the start of the 2019-20 campaign. For the rest of this season, expect the combination of Tyreke Evans, Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday to pick up minutes in Oladipo's place.