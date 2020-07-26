Oladipo said he'll wait to see how his knee responds before determining whether he'll play in the Pacers' final scrimmage, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

Oladipo put up 16 points in 28 minutes of action Sunday against Dallas, but he was non-committal regarding his status for Tuesday's final scrimmage against San Antonio. The former-All-Star's status is still in jeopardy for the season restart, as well, and he noted Sunday that he's unsure when he'll make a final decision.