Oladipo (eye) went through Wednesday's walkthrough and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Oladipo was poked in the eye during Game 1, forcing him to exit the contest and seek medical attention. No specifics have emerged in regard to the exact nature and/or severity of his injury. If he's ruled out, Edmond Sumner, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell could all see extra minutes.