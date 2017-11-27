Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be game-time call
Oladipo (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Orlando, Clifton Brown of the Indy Star reports.
Oladipo was held out of Saturday's loss to Boston due to a knee injury suffered during Friday's game against Toronto, and coach Nate McMillan said the team will wait until later in the day to rule on Oladipo's status. The 25-year-old is off to the best start of his career and holds season-long averages of 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the event that he's ultimately held out, Lance Stephenson would likely make another start in his place.
