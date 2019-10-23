Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be re-evaluated in one month
Oladipo (knee), who has been practicing 5-on-5, will be re-evaluated in "about a month," Gregg Doyel of IndyStar Sports reports.
As expected, Oladipo's return will likely push into December. While he's sidelined, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb will likely see most of the usage in the backcourt.
