Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be re-evaluated in one month

Oladipo (knee), who has been practicing 5-on-5, will be re-evaluated in "about a month," Gregg Doyel of IndyStar Sports reports.

As expected, Oladipo's return will likely push into December. While he's sidelined, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb will likely see most of the usage in the backcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories