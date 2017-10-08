Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be rested Monday vs. Pistons

Oladipo will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

Coach Nate McMillan will give the majority of his starters the night off for rest as the team heads into a back-to-back set that concludes their exhibition schedule. Oladipo will be joined on the sideline by Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, though all four are expected back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason finale against Maccabi Haifa.