Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will face restriction through break

The Pacers intend to hold Oladipo to a 24-minute restriction in their remaining seven games before the All-Star break in mid-February, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo returned to action Wednesday after being sidelined for just over a year with a ruptured right quadriceps tendon, scoring nine points -- including a game-tying three-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation -- to go with four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes in the Pacers' 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls. Because of the long layoff and the rarity of Oladipo's injury, the Pacers will act cautiously with the 27-year-old in his initial games. The lack of a full workload along with the expectation that Oladipo will show some rust in his first few games back in action might make it difficult for fantasy managers in shallower leagues to justify activating him until his minutes ramp up.