Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will have minutes limit

Oladipo (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday night against the Bulls, and he'll have his minutes restricted until the All-Star break, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

It's been a long road back for Oladipo, who went down with a serious knee injury back in January of 2019. Coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that the All-Star guard is yet to practice with the team's starting unit, so the implication is that Oladipo will initially be used in a reserve role, likely building up his endurance over the next several weeks. In the short term, Oladipo's impact may be minimal, but if all goes well, he could return to being the Pacers' primary initiator by late-February. However, he'll come back to a much deeper backcourt than the one he left last season, which features new additions T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon.