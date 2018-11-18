Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will not return Saturday
Oladipo (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo was nursing right knee soreness heading into Saturday's game, but decided to play. After apparently feeling more pain than anticipated during the first quarter, he went back to the locker room and will not return.
