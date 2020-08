Oladipo (eye) will play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat.

Oladipo exited Game 1 after being poked in the eye, and he did not play in the second half. The nature of the injury is still somewhat unclear, but Oladipo was briefly hospitalized Tuesday, so it's likely the eye is still at less than 100 percent. Nonetheless, expect Oladipo to start Game 2 as the Pacers attempt to even the series.