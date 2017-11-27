Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Monday vs. Magic
Oladipo (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Magic.
Oladipo sat out Saturday's game against the Celtics with a bruised right knee, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious and he'll return to the lineup after a one-game layoff. He's not expected to be on any sort of restrictions, so look for Oladipo to take on his full workload as the team's starting shooting guard. That should send Lance Stephenson back to a bench role, meaning a decreased role for him. Fantasy owners can activate Oladipo right away, as he's currently in the midst of a very strong start to the season where he's averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals across 33.0 minutes.
