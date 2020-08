Oladipo will be available for Tuesday's game against Orlando and is expected to play between 28 and 32 minutes, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

After sitting out Monday's win over Washington on the first half of a back-to-back, Oladipo will return to the lineup alongside Malcolm Brogdon. In his first seeding game, Oladipo posted 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes in the Pacers' win over Philadelphia.