Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play vs. Mavs

Oladipo (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Mavs, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Oladipo has missed time on and off since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but he'll play in his second consecutive game Sunday. In Friday's win over the Bulls, Oladipo went for 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

