Oladipo (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.

Oladipo missed Monday's loss to the Wizards while nursing an illness, though he's apparently recovered enough to take the floor Wednesday. With his return, Lance Stephenson will seemingly head back to the bench and see reduced run. Over his past seven appearances, Oladipo is posting 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks per game.